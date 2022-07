May 2017

During a June 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier helped celebrate Leah’s 8th birthday with Gary and his wife, Kristina. During season 7, Portwood and Baier’s engagement turned rocky after Baier called Portwood a “psycho” and also gave Teen Mom OG costar Catelynn Lowell a Xanax. Portwood felt she couldn’t trust Baier, who is a recovering addict.