November 2017

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2017 that the Teen Mom OG star was pregnant with her second child, just four months afters she began dating Glennon. Portwood was initially hesitant to have another child because the medication she took for her borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder wasn’t safe for a fetus, but she ultimately decided to wean herself off the pills. “It was rough, but it was a necessary thing to do,” she told Us at the time. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better.”