August 2019

After her mom’s arrest, Leah grew concerned about what would happen to her little brother — and if history would repeat itself for James.

“[Leah] knows a lot of what’s going on,” Kristina said on an episode of Teen Mom OG at the time. “I think the only thing she’s said to me is, ‘If Mommy goes back to prison, what happens to James? Will James be taken away from me as well?’ I don’t have those answers.”