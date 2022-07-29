September 2021

Viewers watched as Portwood and Leah were at odds during the entirety of season 9 of Teen Mom OG. The 16 and Pregnant alum revealed during a confessional that she hadn’t “seen [Leah] in quite some time,” revealing that they were “still struggling with our relationship.”

For her part, Leah was candid about the disconnect she felt with her mom, explaining that she felt Portwood was an absentee parent. “All she did was just give birth to me and then just kind of left,” the teen said about her mom in one episode.