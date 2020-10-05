Babies

‘American Idol​​​’ Alum Casey ‘Quigley’ Goode’s Newborn Son Tests Positive for COVID-19: I’m in ‘Total Shock’

By
American Idol Alum Casey Goode Newborn Son Tests Positive for COVID
 Courtesy of Casey Goode/Instagram
3
1 / 3
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Perfect Pair

Goode held her baby boy while wearing a mask.

Back to top