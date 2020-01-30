Real Talk Amy Duggar Reveals Post-Baby Body 4 Months After Welcoming 1st Child: ‘This Is Me’ By Riley Cardoza January 30, 2020 Courtesy Amy Duggar/Instagram 4 1 / 4 Looking Ahead The singer definitely wants to give Daxton a baby brother or sister in the future. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News