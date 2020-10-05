Family Time Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s Sweetest Family Moments By Johnni Macke October 5, 2020 Courtesy Amy Schumer/Instagram 25 22 / 25 All Smiles Blowing bubbles provided “two minutes” of entertainment for Gene, Schumer joked in August 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News