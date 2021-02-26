Family Time Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s Sweetest Family Moments By Johnni Macke 1 hour ago Courtesy Amy Schumer/Instagram 31 31 / 31 Fountain Fun Schumer and Fischer’s son played at a Central Park water fountain in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News