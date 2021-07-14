Family Time Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s Sweetest Family Moments By Johnni Macke July 14, 2021 Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram 37 36 / 37 Park Play “This is 2,” Schumer captioned a May 2021 Instagram video of her son scootering down a park path. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News