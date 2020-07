News Flash

“I’m having a really hard time and I have a new respect for everyone who’s gone through this,” Schumer said in a July 2020 installment of her Expecting Amy docuseries. “I didn’t know you got so sick for so much of the pregnancy. Is that stupid that I didn’t know that? I didn’t know that.”

She added, “I resent the culture and how much women have to suck it the f–k up and act like everything’s fine. I really resent that.”