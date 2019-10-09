Pics Angelina Jolie Makes London ‘Maleficent’ Premiere a Family Affair With Kids in Tow By Erin Crabtree October 9, 2019 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 5 6 / 5 Single Mom Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Back to top More News Kim Kardashian refuses to skip Met Gala as surrogate undergoes 'painful' procedure ahead of induced labor for baby Psalm. Woah mama! Brielle Biermann rocks sexy low-cut dress on night out with friends. Steph Curry takes wife Ayesha Curry horseback riding for the first time. More News