Top 5

Stories

Teens

Angelina Jolie and Zahara, 16, Pose for Mother-Daughter Photos on Red Carpet at Variety’s Power of Women

By
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Pose for Mother-Daughter Photos on Red Carpet 6
 CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast

Pretty in Pink

Gorman joined them.

Back to top