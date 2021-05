Capable Kids

Jolie called herself a “fortunate” mom in a May 2021 E! interview, gushing, “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK!’ They take really good care of me, and we’re such a team. I am very, very lucky. I worry — I’m always the one that worries — but I adore them. They’re cool people.”