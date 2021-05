In It Together

Jolie told British Vogue in February 2021 that she lacked “the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.” She explained, “I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all. … I love them. I feel like we’re such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn’t matter in the end.”