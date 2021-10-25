Memory Lane

Jolie reflected on becoming a “mother in [her] 20s” in October 2021, telling Extra, “Something happened to Mad[dox] when he was little. It was an injury … and I was terrified, and I heard myself say, ‘It’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna be OK.’ And I realized I had become the person that was always going to make everything OK, not the person that worries, that’s dramatic, that’s upset that I have spent my whole life being in that darker space. … That happens in a minute.”