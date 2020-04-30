Quarantine Confession

“Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home,” the actress wrote in Time magazine’s Parents newsletter in April 2020. “All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that’s impossible.”

She added, “It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together.”