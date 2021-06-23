Moms

Angelina Jolie’s Most Inspiring Motherhood Quotes: My Kids Are ‘The Best Friends I Ever Had’

By
Angelina Jolie Reflects on Daughter Zahara Experiencing Bias After Surgery Because of Her Race
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
“I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when there was a rash that everybody got, it looked drastically different depending on their skin color. But whenever I looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin,” the actress said in a June 2021 Time interview highlighting medical care biases. “Recently my daughter, Zahara, whom I adopted from Ethiopia, had surgery, and afterward a nurse told me to call them if her skin ‘turned pink.'”

