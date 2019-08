Words of Wisdom

“I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds,” the actress wrote in an August 2019 Elle essay about “wicked women and the men who understand them.” “You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn’t matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn’t strong. There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.”