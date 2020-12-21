Babies

Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter

By
Lauren Burnham Alessi Big Sister Reveal
 YouTube
58
58 / 58
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Big Sister Alert

In December 2020, Alessi’s parents announced that her little siblings are on the way, due July 2021.

Back to top