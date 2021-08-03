Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Take Daughter Alessi to Rainforest Cafe

Toddlers Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza August 3, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 64 64 / 64 Dinner Date Alessi’s parents took her to The Rainforest Cafe for a “fun” meal in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News