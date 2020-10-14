Babies Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza October 14, 2020 Courtesy Arie Luyendyk/Instagram 53 48 / 53 Driving Miss Daisy Arie gave his toddler “driving lessons” in August 2020, writing, “Future race car driver right here.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News