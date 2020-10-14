Babies

Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter

By
On the Move! See Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bike Ride With Daughter Alessi
 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham Luyendyk/Instagram
53
51 / 53
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Helmet Head

The toddler looked too cute on a September 2020 “family bike ride” in overalls and a white helmet.

Back to top