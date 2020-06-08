Babies Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza June 8, 2020 Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk/Instagram 48 47 / 48 Lake Lover Alessi wore a life vest during a “day on the lake” with her parents in June 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Has Tummy Control Built In This Casual Wrap Top Is an Upgrade From Your Basic Tee So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News