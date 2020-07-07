Babies Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza July 7, 2020 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham Luyendyk/Instagram 51 51 / 51 So Sandy Alessi played at the beach with her parents in July 2020 while wearing a striped dress and headband. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off Jennifer Lopez’s 4th of July Swimsuit Style Can Be Yours For Under $30 These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types More News