Babies

Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter

By
Pregnant Lauren Burnham Arie Luyendyk Jr Celebrate Daughter Alessis 2nd Birthday With Butterfly Princess Party
 Courtesy Lauren Burnham/Instagram
62
62 / 62
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Unicorn Lover

Alessi celebrated her 2nd birthday in May 2021 with a “butterfly princess” bash.

Back to top