Babies Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza May 10, 2021 Courtesy Lauren Burnham/Instagram 62 62 / 62 Unicorn Lover Alessi celebrated her 2nd birthday in May 2021 with a “butterfly princess” bash. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle Still Together With Kody? More News