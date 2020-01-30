Babies Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza January 30, 2020 Courtesy of Arie Luynedyk Jr./Instagram 28 4 / 28 Wrapped Up The new dad said that fatherhood had made his heart grow “two sizes.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News