Toddlers

Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Alessi’s 1st Birthday Party Amid Quarantine

By
Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Alessi’s 1st Birthday Party Amid Quarantine
 Courtesy of McCall Media Management and Nikki Ryan Photography
11
2 / 11

Daddy’s Girl

“This smile gets me every time,” Luyendyk Jr. captioned a photo throwing his baby girl up in the air. 

Back to top