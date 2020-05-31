Toddlers Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Alessi’s 1st Birthday Party Amid Quarantine By Riley Cardoza May 31, 2020 Courtesy of McCall Media Management and Nikki Ryan Photography 11 2 / 11 Daddy’s Girl “This smile gets me every time,” Luyendyk Jr. captioned a photo throwing his baby girl up in the air. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News