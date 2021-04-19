Pregnancies Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Surprise Baby Shower for Pregnant Lauren Burnham: Photos By Riley Cardoza April 19, 2021 Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram 7 7 / 7 Future Party of Five Alessi smiled in Burnham’s arms. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Split Details, Cheating Rumors More News