Bump Watch Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Model’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram 23 24 / 23 Baring All The pregnant star snapped a selfie in October 2019 in a sheer white outfit. Back to top More News Reviewers Are Calling These Slimming Leggings ‘Magic Pants’ This Posture Corrector Has 1,700 Reviews and Will Seriously Save Your Back Diet Not Working? Here’s How to Change Your Relationship With Food For Long-Lasting Results More News