Bump Watch Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Model’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy Ashley Graham/Instagram 13 13 / 13 Bump Watch The model cradled her baby bump in a sheer black gown for Harper’s BAZAAR party. Back to top More News Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Spotted Out With Wife Lauren After Prison Release This Award-Winning Cellulite Cream Is Totally Transforming Shoppers’ Bodies Kristin Cavallari Stunned in This Revolve Romper — and It’s Still in Stock More News