Bump Watch Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Model’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza September 16, 2019 Courtesy Ashley Graham/Instagram 16 17 / 16 Feeling Zen The pregnant star did a yoga pose with her bare baby bump on display. Back to top More News From Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s Alleged Roles to Their Arrests: Everything We Know About the College Admissions Scam ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Wedding: Everything We Know 9 Savage Jokes From Comedy Central’s Alec Baldwin Roast More News