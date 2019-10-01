Bump Watch Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Model’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza October 1, 2019 Courtesy Ashley Graham/Instagram 22 23 / 22 Happy and Healthy “It’s a lifestyle,” the Nebraska native captioned a September 2019 Instagram video taken in the gym. Back to top More News This Tory Burch Bag Is Nearly $200 Off and We’re Freaking Out Buying ASAP! This Removable Hooded Faux Leather Jacket Keeps Selling Out at Nordstrom No One Will Ever Guess That This Trench Is Actually Under $150 More News