Babies

Ashley Graham’s Sweetest Breast-Feeding Shots With Son Isaac: Nursing Album

By
Ashley Graham's Sweetest Breast-Feeding Shots With Son Isaac
 Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram
32
32 / 32
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Hanging Out

Graham breast-fed Isaac in November 2020 while relaxing on the couch.

Back to top