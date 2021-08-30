Complicated Question

Hebert called coparenting “complex,” writing, “The things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids. Maintaining stability, love and fun in our lives and being sure that they always see J.P. in a positive light. If I’m ever in a situation where I am torn about what to do or say, I ask myself, ‘What is the right thing for the kids?’ I let that guide me. It’s easy to get caught up in our emotions even in an amicable divorce. But let the kids’ wellbeing guide our actions.”