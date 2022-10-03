Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Family Time

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s Coparenting Moments Since Their Split

By
Ashley Hebert JP Rosenbaum I Have No Frills Dynamic After Split
J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert at WE tv 'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition' premiere at Skybar at Mondrian in Los Angeles on October 10, 2019. Broadimage/Shutterstock
9
8 / 9
podcast

July 2022

Asked about her relationship with Rosenbaum during an Instagram Q&A session, Hebert said that the former spouses have a “no frills” dynamic. “I think we are fine,” she wrote. “Very focused on the kids.” She added that she doesn’t stress about the kids when they’re with their dad, with whom she shares custody. “[J.P.] is very responsible and scheduled and I never have to worry about the kids when they are with him,” she explained. “I know they are in good hands! I am lucky because I know that’s not the case in some divorces.”

See Full Gallery