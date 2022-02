A Long Time Coming

Tisdale posted January 2022 Instagram photos of Austin Butler meeting her daughter, writing, “He didn’t get to see me pregnant in person because it’s been two and a half years since he’s been home, but this guy FaceTimed me throughout and it felt like he was there. He even FaceTimed Jupiter in the hospital the morning after I had her. He’s one of my best friends and to see him with Juju is so special.”