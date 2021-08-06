Babies

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French’s Daughter Jupiter’s Baby Album: Photos

By
Kiss, Kiss! Ashley Tisdale's Sweetest Moments With Daughter Jupiter
 Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram
30
30 / 30
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Big Smooch

“I will always smother you with love,” Tisdale promised her baby girl in an August 2021 Instagram post.

Back to top