Babies Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French’s Daughter Jupiter’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza May 27, 2021 Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 10 10 / 10 Puppy Love Jupiter posed with her “bestie” in May 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News