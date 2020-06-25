Pics

Audrina Patridge Celebrates ‘Loving’ Daughter Kirra’s 4th Birthday Amid Drama With Ex-Husband Corey Bohan

By
Audrina Patridge Celebrates Loving Kirra Daughter 4th Birthday Amid Ex Drama
 Courtesy Audrina Patridge/Instagram
4
1 / 4

Balloon Goals

Kirra posed with a “4” balloon as she prepared for her party.

Back to top