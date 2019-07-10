A Sweet Celebration

Meghan and Harry shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in celebration of Mother’s Day in May 2019, days after they welcomed Archie. “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the caption read alongside a picture of the doting mama holding her son. “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.”