Archie’s Photo Album: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Royal Baby

Archie Photo Album
Archie’s red hair was on display in the Sussexes’ first Christmas card as a family of four in 2021. Harry and Meghan released the photo, which doubled as Lili’s debut, through Veteran-led organization Team Rubicon.

“Happy Holidays,” the message read. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

