Royals Archie’s Photo Album: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s First Royal Baby By Riley Cardoza May 25, 2021 Archie in 'The Me You Can’t See' documentary. Apple TV+ 19 19 / 19 Sweet Swinger Archie made a brief cameo in Harry’s May 2021 docuseries, The Me You Can’t See. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News