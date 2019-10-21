Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

After former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. called off his 2018 engagement to the winner of his season, Becca Kufrin — who went on to lead The Bachelorette’s 14th season later that year — he tied the knot with runner-up Lauren Burnham in January 2019. Four months later, the pair welcomed their first child. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl,” the race car driver announced on his Instagram Stories on May 29, 2019. “6lbs, 13oz, 20cm long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”