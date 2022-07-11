Britt Nilsson and Jeremy Byrne

The Bachelor alum gave birth to Noa on June 23, 2020. The infant arrived weighing nine pounds and measuring 21 inches long.

The couple welcomed their second daughter with her husband on July 5, 2022. “We did it!!” the former Season 19 contestant wrote via Instagram on July 11, posting a series of images of the proud parents and their newborn baby girl, who joins big sister Noa.

“Ayla Karolina Grace Byrne. 11:52 am on July 5. 7 lb 6oz & 20 inches long,” Nilsson detailed in the caption. “Thank You Jesus!!! ✨💖✨💕🥰🌻🙌.”