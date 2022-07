JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes

The Bachelorette season 11 alum and Hughes, whom he married in February 2020, welcomed their first child together, his second, in July 2022. Daughter Nelle Eden was born on July 21, 2022.

“Seeing Kayla hold Nelle for the first time was an amazingly emotional experience and she is already such an incredible mom,” Lane, who shares daughter Gemma with a past partner, exclusively told Us at the time.