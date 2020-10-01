Babies

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies

By
Tenley Molzahn and Taylor Leopold Give Birth Daughter Rell James
 Courtesy of Tenley Molzahn/Instagram
32
2 / 32
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Tenley Molzahn and Taylor Leopold

The Oregon native named her daughter, Rell James, after both her and her husband’s fathers.

Back to top