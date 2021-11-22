‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies

Whitney Bischoff and Ricky Angel

The Bachelor alum and her husband welcomed their first child on May 4, 2019. The nurse, who was previously engaged to Chris Soules, announced her son’s arrival two days after he came into the world. “Happy birthday to Hayes Singleton Angel- the sweetest baby boy,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram video taken in the hospital. “He definitely has his mom’s Kentucky blood making his debut on Derby Day and his dad’s great hair and mild temperament (for now 😉) This Angel was truly heaven sent coming on the anniversary of my mom’s passing- no doubt he was hand delivered.”