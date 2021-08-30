Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti’s Baby Bump Photos By Riley Cardoza August 30, 2021 Courtesy Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram 3 1 / 3 Keeping Calm The pregnant star pulled up her “Namaste” tee in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News