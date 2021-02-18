Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles By Riley Cardoza February 18, 2021 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 34 32 / 34 Another Week Down “31 weeks plus one day!” the fitness guru wrote on her Instagram Story in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News