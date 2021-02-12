Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 32 32 / 32 Another Week Down “31 weeks plus one day!” the fitness guru wrote on her Instagram Story in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News